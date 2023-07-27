Sanjay helps MRC ‘A’ take lead

CHENNAI: R Sanjay Yadav’s six for 42 helped MRC ‘A’ take a first innings lead of 72 runs against AG’s Office on the third day of the second round of the TNCA First Division League here on Wednesday.

By virtue of taking the lead, MRC ‘A’ received five points, while AG’s collected one. After declaring its first innings at 291 for five, MRC ‘A’ dismissed AG’s for 219. At stumps, MRC ‘A’ scored 29 for one in its second innings.

Elsewhere, Young Stars left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath took five for 38 to restrict Sea Hawks to 194 for eight. But as the first innings remained incomplete, both teams got a point each.

Jolly Rovers 350 in 113 overs (G Ajitesh 72, Akshay Wadkar 54, R Sonu Yadav 62, Sachin Rathi 4/100) drew with Nelson 197/7 in 73 overs (GH Vihari 68, DT Chandrasekar 3/49). Points: Rovers 1 (2); Nelson 1 (6); MRC ‘A’ 291/5 decl. in 76 overs (M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 139, B Anirudh Sitaram 80, Vignesh Kannan 3/98) & 29/1 in 2.2 overs drew with AG’s Office 219 in 77.3 overs (Shubhang Mishra 68, P Praveen Kumar 68, R Sanjay Yadav 6/42). MRC ‘A’ 5 (5); AGORC 1 (2); UFCC (T Nagar) 321 & 161/3 in 36 overs (Ch Jitendra Kumar 105*) drew with Grand Slam 239 in 65.3 overs (M Shahrukh Khan 54, Nidhish S Rajagopal 87, Sanjeet Desai 42 M Mohammed 5/51, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/75). UFCC 5 (10); Grand Slam 1 (6); India Pistons 239/5 decl. in 90 overs (GK Shyam 40, S Guru Raghavendran 95, Rajat Paliwal 44*) drew with Alwarpet 233/9 in 52 overs (M Mithul Raj 84, Tushar Raheja 46, S Rithik Easwaran 50*). Pistons 1 (2); Alwarpet 1 (2); Young Stars 263/9 decl. in 104 overs (Ganesh Satish 44, J Ajay Chetan 43, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 3/90, R Aushik Srinivas 3/65) drew with Sea Hawks 194/8 in 64 overs (S Swaminathan 56*, S Mohan Prasath 5/38). Stars 1 (6) ; Sea Hawks 1 (2); Globe Trotters 177 & 44 for no loss in 16 overs drew with Vijay 182 in 67.4 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 88, Ajay Krishna 3/30, S Ajith Ram 3/60). Vijay 5 (10); Trotters 1 (7)