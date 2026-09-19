Sandro Mazzola, Italy, Inter Milan soccer star, dies at age 83

His death was announced on Saturday by Inter, the soccer club where he spent his entire 17-year playing career. No cause of death was given.

“FC Internazionale Milano, its President Giuseppe Marotta, Vice President Javier Zanetti, head coach Cristian Chivu and his staff, the players, and everyone at Inter mourn with profound sorrow the passing of Sandro Mazzola, a Nerazzurri and world football legend,” Inter said in an emotional statement.