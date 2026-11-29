With no helmets around at that time or body-armours which would prevent nasty injuries, several Australians were on the receiving end of the damage, including captain Bill Woodfull and wicketkeeper Bert Oldfield, who suffered a fractured skull.

The controversy took off in the third Test of the Ashes, when a ball hit Woodfull on his chest, right over the heart and he collapsed to the ground holding his chest. Later in the day, one of England’s managers, Pelham Warner visited the Australian dressing room, to which Woodfull replied, “There are two teams out there, one is trying to play cricket, and the other is not.”

As a direct consequence of the tour, MCC introduced a new rule to the Laws of Cricket, where it hoped that captains would ensure that the game was played in the correct spirit, and passed a resolution that bodyline bowling would breach this spirit. In 1957, the laws were altered to prevent more than two fielders in the square leg region.