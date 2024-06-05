Sandeep sizzles for Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Riding on a fantastic spell of five from 32 from left-arm spinner B Sandeep, Chengalpattu took a huge lead of 201 runs against Ranipet in the semi-finals of the TNCA Inter Districts U-19 tournament here on Wednesday.

After scoring 329 for eight on the first day, Chengalpattu bowlers rose to the occasion with Sandeep receiving good support from Sachin Anand who scalped three 15 as Ranipet was bowled out for 128.

In another match, Thasish Kannan stole the show for Coimbatore with the ball taking four for 50 to help his team restrict Kancheepuram to 180 for nine. Coimbatore scored 398 for five on the first day.

Brief scores: Coimbatore 398/5 in 90 overs vs Kancheepuram 180/9 in 78 overs (Sreenath Kumar 62, Thasish Kannan 4/50); Chengalpattu 329/8 in 90 overs & 138/7 in 33 overs (M Naveen 4/43) vs Ranipet 128 in 48 overs (M Naveen 32, B Sandeep 5/32, Sachin Anand 3/15)