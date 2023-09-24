Sandeep races to victory in MRF F2000 race

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Sandeep Kumar, an advocate by profession, snatched a close win in the premier MRF Formula 2000 race while another local ace Angad Matharoo scripted his fourth win in a row in the MRF Saloon Cars category in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

While Sandeep Kumar, starting from P3, had to work hard for his success, holding off Bengaluru’s Anand Swaminathan and pole-sitter Arya Singh (Kolkata), the experienced Matharoo scored a lights-to-flag win from pole position.

Among the other big winners of the day was Mumbai’s Biren Pithawalla (Team N1 Racing) who took the honours in the Race-1 of Indian Touring Cars category.

Further, Pithawalla gained a spot after race winner Ritesh Rai slipped to second as he was docked 15-second penalty following an incident involving Gurunath Meiyappan (Race Concepts) who came in third.

The results (Provisional– all 8 laps unless mentioned):

MRF FORMULA 2000 (RACE-1): 1. Sandeep Kumar (Chennai) (13:05.709); 2. Aditya Swaminathan (Bengaluru) (13:06.099); 3. Arya Singh (Kolkata) (13:06.371)

MRF FORMULA 1600 (RACE-1): 1. Chetan Surineni (Bengaluru) (14:06.215); 2. Veer Sheth (Mumbai) (14:27.811); 3. Suprej Venkat (Coimbatore) (14:18.045)

INDIAN TOURING CARS (RACE-1): 1. Biren PIthawalla (Mumbai, Team N1) (15:37.456); 2. Ritesh Rai (Pvt., Chennai) (15:47.528); 3. Gurunath Meiyappan (Chennai, Race Concepts Motorsports) (16:06.453). Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Meiyappan (19:08.657); 2. Ritesh Rai (19:11.533); 3. Biren Pithawalla (19:25.993)

INDIAN JUNIOR TOURING CARS (RACE-1): 1. Akkineni Anand Prasad (Chennai, Team Performance Racing) (15:37.920); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (Chennai, Team Performance Racing) (15:48.422); 3. Hatim Shabbir Jamnagarwala (Chennai, Team Performance Racing) (15:48.718). Race-2 (10 laps): 1. Akkineni Anand Prasad (19:59.734); 2. Hatim Shabbir Jamnagarwala (20:03.432); 3. Deepak Ravikumar (20:03.802)

SUPER STOCK (RACE-1): 1. Dilijith TS (Thrissur, DTS Racing) (17:03.487); 2. Manan Patel (Mumbai, Redline Racing India) (17:19.722); 3. Jarshan Anand (Pvt., Chennai) (17:30.614)