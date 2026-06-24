Sandeep Patil appointed Mumbai teams' mentor for 2026-27 season

Patil, who played 29 Tests and 45 ODIs for India between 1980 and 1986, will work on player development, tactical education as well as talent identification among other roles in his latest appointment.

"A distinguished international cricketer and one of Mumbai cricket's most celebrated figures, Patil will mentor MCA's men teams, providing strategic guidance, technical expertise, leadership development and motivational support to players and coaches across all levels," the MCA said.