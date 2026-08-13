Samurai surfers rule the wave in Shore temple classic

CHENNAI: Surfers from Japan dominated the proceedings on Day 2 of the Shore Temple Classic QS 2000, organised by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) and the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association (TNSA), in Mahabalipuram on Thursday (August 13).
In the Round of 16 in the Men’s QS 2000, Japan’s Shohei Kato recorded one of the day’s standout performances with a 14.50, the highest score of the round.
Ikko Watanabe followed with 12.73, while Tenshi Iwami scored 13.90 to win Heat 3.
India’s Kishore Kumar narrowly missed out on advancing to the quarter-finals after scoring 9.13.
In the Women’s QS 2000, Japan dominated the Round of 16, with Mirai Ikeda posting the highest score of 13.60, followed by Sara Wakita with 13.17, and Shino Matsuda 11.40.
India’s Sugar Banarse and Kamali P recorded strong performances in their respective heats, but Kamali narrowly missed advancing after scoring 5.10.
The Women’s Pro Junior Quarter Finals was no different, with Japan’s young surfers leading the field.
Anri Matsuno posted the highest score of the round with 14, while Mirai Ikeda scored 12.67 to win a quarter-final berth. Kamali put up a determined performance in her quarter-final, scoring 5.73.