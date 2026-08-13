Samurai surfers rule the wave in Shore temple classic

In the Round of 16 in the Men’s QS 2000, Japan’s Shohei Kato recorded one of the day’s standout performances with a 14.50, the highest score of the round.

Ikko Watanabe followed with 12.73, while Tenshi Iwami scored 13.90 to win Heat 3.

India’s Kishore Kumar narrowly missed out on advancing to the quarter-finals after scoring 9.13.