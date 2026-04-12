Samson's hundred, Overton's miserly spell give CSK first win of IPL 2026

Samson (115 not out, 56 balls) and Ayush Mhatre (59, 36 balls) milked 113 runs for the second wicket to power CSK to a competitive 212 for two and the Delhi Capitals stumbled against Jamie Overton’s superb spell (4/18) to get bundled out for 189.

Tristan Stubbs (60) delayed the inevitable for DC with a gutsy half-century.

While it was the super Kings’ first win of the season, the Capitals slumped to their second defeat in a row.

Chasing 213, Delhi made a bold start, making 61 in just five overs through a fine stand between openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka (41).

But the dismissal of Nissanka took some steam away from DC. Nissanka, whose catch was grassed by Khaleel Ahmed off Anshul Kamboj, could not use the let off as he spooned the next ball off the pacer to Dewald Brevis at the edge of the circle.

At 61 for two in 5.2 overs, DC were still in a good position but the Chennai bowlers redrafted their strategy at this stage.