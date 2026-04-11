Samson's hundred and Mhatre's fifty guide CSK to 212/2 against DC

His unbeaten 115 off 56 balls (15x4, 4x6) was the cornerstone of Chennai’s one of better outings with the bat in this IPL.

After being asked to bat first, the CSK man brought up his first substantial knock in a Yellow jersey, and was involved in an excellent stand with Mhatre for the second wicket -- 113 runs in a little over 11 overs.

It was Samson’s fourth IPL hundred, the first for CSK and the first in IPL 2026.

A big score from Samson was essential for himself and CSK to restore the belief of ‘Anbu-den’ faithfuls in their team, and he did that on the night with a brilliant innings in front of home fans.