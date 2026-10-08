Samson-Sooryavanshi dilemma resurfaces as India eye 2-0 lead against West Indies

A win here will power India to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, but the hosts will certainly want a more productive outing from Samson.

The Kerala batter's last four innings read: 9, 7, 2, 11. Consequently, the partnerships involving Samson in the previous four matches stand at: 7, 12, 2 (both for 2nd wicket with Sooryavanshi coming in as opener), and 29.

But the middle-order led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has finally found his footing as T20I captain, has covered up those failures in spectacular fashion. Iyer also hammered his maiden T20I century in the 68th match of his career.

So, there will be a temptation to give Sooryavanshi another run. The left-hander has shown that T20 cricket comes naturally to him in the limited opportunities he has received so far.

His wide and unique range of shots, coupled with the ability to produce match-winning knocks have made him a compelling package.

But India have so far backed the established opening combination of Abhishek and Samson.

The management's support of Samson was evident when he was accommodated at No.3 in the Asian Games in Japan, while giving the opening slot to Sooryavanshi.

However, Samson is yet to respond to that show of faith in him with matching performances.

In that context, the current five-match series against the Caribbeans could become significant for Samson as he cannot hang on to his World Cup performances for an eternity.