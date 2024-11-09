Samson scores scintillating second ton but India manage only 202 for 8 in 1st T20I

DURBAN: Sanju Samson displayed his true potential sending the South African attack on a leather-hunt with a splendid century before the hosts clawed their way back to restrict India to a manageable 202 for 8 in the opening T20I here on Friday.

Often panned for not realizing the minefield of talent that he is, the Kerala man has now become the first Indian batter to hit back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals as his 50-ball-107 had as many as 10 sixes apart from seven hits to the fence.

Once Samson was dismissed, India could manage only 35 runs in the last five overs, which could cost them dearly in the long run.

On a breezy Durban evening with crosswinds blowing across the Kingsmead, Sanju showed Samson-like strength apart from silken grace that one can associate with Rohit Sharma's halcyon days.

There were pulled sixes off short balls from leg-spinner Nqabyomzi Peter and to length deliveries from pacers, he would just make room and tonk them down the ground.

The best shot which would be etched in the memory for the longest time would be a lofted six over extra cover off seamer Andile Semilane where the batter holding the pose post execution was sight to behold.

He added 66 runs in just 5.5 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (21) and another 77 with Tilak Varma (33) in 5.4 overs.

His performance raised visions of a score of close to 250 but pacers Gerald Coetzee (3/37 in 4 overs) and Marco Jansen (1/24 in 4 overs) bowled brilliantly at the death to not only get wickets but also slip in a generous number of dot balls to curtail the damage inflicted by Samson during the first 15 overs.