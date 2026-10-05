Samson might pip teenager Sooryavanshi as Asian Games champions take on West Indies

On tacky tracks on offer at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin City, Laxman decided to play all three -- Sooryavanshi and world No. 1 T20 batter Abhishek Sharma opening the innings with Samson coming in at No.3.

This was done keeping the track in mind and need for those extra runs on a difficult surface. But on a featherbed of a track that Ekana Stadium in Lucknow promises to offer, Gambhir will once again be tempted to bring Samson back as an opener with the cushion of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy being available down the order.

Samson didn't look comfortable at No. 3 in the two games that he played but in sub-continental conditions, he scored couple of half-centuries in the last home T20I series against Afghanistan.