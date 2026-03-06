Samson: I was trying too much in NZ series to get into T20 WC eleven

Samson misfired against the Kiwis, as Ishan Kishan overtook him and opened with Abhishek Sharma initially in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

But the Kerala batter brought back to break the sequence of left-handers in the eleven, and he rewarded the management with two half-centuries in a row, with the latest being a fluent match-winning 89 off only 42 balls against England here in the semifinals.

“I think that was very challenging for me. I definitely wanted to come and do what I am trying to do now for the country, contribute and win games in the (T20) World Cup,” Samson, who had also made an unbeaten 97 against the West Indies in the previous match, told reporters in the pre-match press meet.

“But I think I was trying a bit too much in the New Zealand series. I wanted to make an impact and get into the (playing) eleven of the World Cup here," he added.

“But I think this cricket (T20s) can get very funny. Even the best in the world actually struggle to score runs in this format,” he added.

Samson said going back to his basics and putting in the hard yards along with connecting with the people who are close to him helped in finding his best.