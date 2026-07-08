Samson has been given clarity on his omission: Gambhir

Samson has also been omitted from the squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. Gambhir maintained that the senior player remains in India's plans in the five-match series, which the visitors trail 0-2 after two losses and a washout.

"The clarity that should have been given to Sanju Samson, he has got from me," Gambhir said after India's 125-run defeat in the third T20I here on Tuesday.

"And that conversation is between a head coach and a player. The contents of that conversation are obviously not something I'll share with you.