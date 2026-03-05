Samson, Bumrah help India tide over England challenge to reach second successive T20 WC final

Sanju Samson (89 off 42) overcame the Jofra Archer challenge through a slice of luck for his second successive fifty, firing India to a mammoth 253 for seven, the highest total in a knock-out game in the tournament's history.

It was an above-par total at Wankhede but Jacob Bethell (105 off 48) led England’s fightback with a sublime hundred after they lost three wickets in the powerplay for 68 runs.

In the end, critical contribution from Bumrah (1/33 in 4 overs) in the death overs allowed India to stop England at 246/7 in 20 overs.

India will now face New Zealand in the title clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Tom Banton (17 off 5) was the fourth wicket to fall but sixes kept coming, propelling England to 119 for four at the halfway stage, equalling India's mark after 10 overs.

Varun Chakaravarthy was again the weakest link in the attack as he failed to find the right length on an unforgiving surface to leak 64 runs in his four overs.