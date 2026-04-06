Samson, Bumrah and Esterhuizen nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month honour

Samson, who began the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup watching from the sidelines, wrote one of the tournament's most dramatic personal arcs once handed an opportunity to be in the team since the Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe in Chennai.

He struck an unforgettable 97 not out against the West Indies in a must-win Super Eights fixture in Kolkata before hitting scores of 89 each in the semi-final against England in Mumbai and in the final against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. His efforts helped India retain the title on home soil, as Samson clinched the Player of the Tournament award.