Sameer bowls Chengalpattu to innings win

CHENNAI: K Sameer Khan took six wickets for 14 runs to bowl Chengalpattu to an innings and 57-run win over Krishnagiri in the quarterfinals of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 match at Kingsley School Ground in Krishnagiri on Friday. Krishnagiri off-spinner A Lingeswaran’s spell of six for 89 went in vain as Chengalpattu’s M Bharath struck 95 (151b, 15x4, 2x6) to give his team a lead of 130 runs. In another last eight clash, Coimbatore advanced to the semis by virtue of first innings lead over Thiruvallur.

BRIEF SCORES: Coimbatore 252 & 78/2 in 25 overs drew with Thiruvallur 92 in 53.5 overs (K Aathavan Makesh 4/30, A Barath 3/1, Thashish Kannan 3/45); Krishnagiri 169 in 54.2 overs & 73 in 21 overs (K Sameer Khan 6/14) lost to Chengalpattu 299 in 86 overs (M Bharath 95, S Gokul 65, J Mohamed Naimudin Aashef 38, A Lingeswaran 6/89)





