Sam Joshua bowls SSCA to four-wicket victory

CHENNAI: S Sam Joshua’s sensational spell of six for 23 helped SSCA beat SRF FC by four wickets in the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Championship. After restricting SRF RC to 90 in 21.2 overs, SSCA reached its target of 91 losing six wickets in 18.5 overs. In another low-scoring match, DRBCCC Hindu College earned a six-wicket win over Lucas TVS S&RC.

BRIEF SCORES: IV Division: Lucas TVS S & RC 94 in 23.4 overs (U Vinoth Kannan 31, P Sabari Sathyanathan 4/31, R Sanjay Kumar 3/15) lost to DRBCCC Hindu College 95/4 in 22.5 overs (G Kabilan 27*); SRF RC 90 in 21.2 overs (D Balachandra 29, S Sam Joshua 6/23) lost to SSCA 91/6 in 18.5 overs