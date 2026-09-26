Salt Lake Stadium gets makeover ahead of Brazil, Uruguay showdowns

With the two high-profile international fixtures approaching, work is being carried out at a fast pace, with the stands getting fresh coats of paint, seats being renovated and re-numbered, and spectator facilities being upgraded. The renovation work is being carried out by the state government's sports and youth affairs department under whose purview the Salt Lake Stadium falls.

Food stalls will be set up in the gallery lobbies to improve the matchday experience, while ground staff are completing the re-turfing of the main pitch and training grounds after heavy rain and back-to-back matches.

The stadium's exterior is also being spruced up, with landscaping and other aesthetic work underway.