Salary denied for more than 2 years, Olympian judge Bilquis Mir moves CAT

The contempt petition, filed against the commissioner secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Services and Sports Department, and the director general of the department, mentions that the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in its February 5 ruling had clearly directed them to release her salary.

The problems for Mir, India's sole female judge for kayaking and canoeing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, started in November 2023 when the J-K Anti-Corruption Branch filed a case against her under the J-K Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, charging her with taking gratification beyond legal remuneration for official work and involvement in a criminal conspiracy.