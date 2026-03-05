Salah scores but Liverpool stunned by last-place Wolves

Brazilian midfielder Andre struck a deflected winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time on Tuesday to deliver a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of securing Champions League soccer next season.

It sent Wolves fans wild in a thrilling finish to the match. A dramatic end to the game saw Mohamed Salah score in the 83rd minute - ending his 10-game league goal drought - to equalize for Liverpool soon after Rodrigo Gomes had put Wolves ahead in the 78th.

As both teams went in search of a winner, Andre’s long-range effort deflected off Joe Gomez and left Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson wrong-footed.