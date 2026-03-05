Salah scores but Liverpool stunned by last-place Wolves

LONDON: Last-place Wolverhampton stunned Premier League champion Liverpool with a 2-1 win at Molineux Stadium.
Brazilian midfielder Andre struck a deflected winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time on Tuesday to deliver a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of securing Champions League soccer next season.
It sent Wolves fans wild in a thrilling finish to the match. A dramatic end to the game saw Mohamed Salah score in the 83rd minute - ending his 10-game league goal drought - to equalize for Liverpool soon after Rodrigo Gomes had put Wolves ahead in the 78th.
As both teams went in search of a winner, Andre’s long-range effort deflected off Joe Gomez and left Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson wrong-footed.
It was Liverpool’s ninth league defeat of the season and could see the defending champion drop to sixth place if Chelsea beats Aston Villa on Wednesday.
The top four are guaranteed to qualify for the Champions League, but the Premier League is likely to earn a fifth bonus place because of English clubs’ performances in Europe this season.
After running away with the title last term, Liverpool is 16 points adrift of first-place Arsenal.
Victory for Wolves made it back-to-back wins in the league for the first time this season. It beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Friday.
While survival is highly unlikely, given it is 11 points adrift of safety, it is enjoying a late season surge that included a recent 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
Everton secured a rare win at its new stadium by beating relegation-fighting
Burnley 2-0.
Goals from James Tarkowski and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in each half sealed only a fifth league win at Hill Dickinson Stadium since Everton moved into its new home at the start of the season. Victory also boosted its chances of qualifying for Europe, with David Moyes’ team moving to within one point of seventh-place Brentford, which drew 0-0 with Bournemouth