Salah confirms Liverpool exit

The Egyptian forward, whose goals, durability and iconic moments helped deliver two Premier Leagues, the Champions League and a host of other major trophies, confirmed his departure in an emotional video on his social media accounts on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell,” Salah said. “I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. “I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life,” the 33-year-old added.