Sakshi upstages Olympic-medallist, Jadumani also wins; duo enters Asiad last-16

Sakshi dictates with her jab

After a cagey start from both boxers, Sakshi used her jab effectively to control the proceedings throughout the round-of-32 bout.

She upped the tempo in the second round, unleashing a flurry of punches as Villegas struggled to cope with her pace and movement.

The Filipina southpaw landed a couple of stinging left hooks on the counter and threw a flurry of punches in the final round, but it was too little too late as all five judges awarded Sakshi a perfect 10 in every round.

Sakshi's win continues her impressive run in the 51kg category. She moved down from 54kg in May and defeated two-time world champion and previous edition's bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen in the selection trial.

A former junior and youth world champion, Sakshi went on to win gold at the Commonwealth Games last month.

She has another uphill task as she takes on reigning world champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan in the round of 16.