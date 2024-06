Saiyam, Kousik star in Ranipet’s win

CHENNAI: VS Kousik and S Saiyam came up with match-winning performances to help Ranipet beat Kallakurichi by 196 runs in the Group H of the TNCA Inter Districts U-14 tournament.

Batting first, Ranipet scored 278 with Kousik contributing 122 (101b, 18x4). In reply, Kallakurichi was bundled out for 82 with leg-spinner Saiyam taking six wickets for 17.

Brief scores: Venue: Erode (Group ‘A’): Tiruchirapalli 285/3 in 50 overs (R Ovish 56, R Adhavan 37, P Vignesh 96, S Tapeshvar 39*) bt Sivagangai 108 in 40.3 overs (V Visswa Ramachandran 33*, R Ovish 4/24); Nilgiris 66 in 35.5 overs (S Sri Vishnu 3/20, Drupath S Nambiar 4/7) lost to Thiruvallur 70 for no loss in 14.1 overs (V Dharshan 37*)

Venue: Namakkal (Group ‘B’): Tirupattur 90 in 41.5 overs (D Yugal 32, S Mylesh Kumar 3/20) lost to Krishnagiri 93/6 in 27.2 overs; Namakkal 212 in 45.1 overs (NP Nidharsan 46, S Shrinithish 29, S Santhosh 5/63) bt Mayiladuthrai 92 in 32.4 overs (GS Bharath Kishore 3/17, V Kalaiarasan 3/13)

Venue: Dindigul (Group ‘C’): Tenkasi 53 in 36.4 overs (S Abhishek 3/5, Praneeth 3/7) lost to Virudhunagar 54 /1 in 11 overs (R Rubesh Sanker 31); Tirunelveli 162 in 48.2 overs (G Abhinav Ganesh 58, M Abu Backer Sidique 35, S Shri Vathsalan 4/43, MP Abhiman Sundar 3/10) bt Theni 79 in 45.1 overs (MP Abhiman Sundar 44, G Sridhar 3/8)

Venue: Dharmapuri (Group ‘D’): Perambalur 105 in 35.1 overs lost to Dharmapuri 108/3 in 20 overs; Coimbatore 266/6 in 50 overs (N Vivan Naren 50, K Darshan 38, S Raghava Karthick 102*) bt Thanjavur 180 in 44.3 overs (KP Tamizhanbu 46, B Darshan 3/36)

Venue: Pudukkottai (Group ‘E’): Ramanathapuram 60 in 29.5 overs (MS Prajwol Nath 6/12) lost to Kanniyakumari 61/3 in 15 overs; Vellore 127/7 in 24 overs (B Nithish Sai 35, NB Vijay Arunith 30) bt Nagapattinam 27 in 21.5 overs (S Vignesh 3/5, U Umesh Krishnan 3/6). Note: Match reduced to 24 overs a side due to overnight rain.

Venue: Thoothukudi (Group ‘F’): Kancheepuram 298/7 in 50 overs (Deajeshwaran 81*, Ruthvik Muralidharan 73, Yogeshwar Rajan 49, Shakthivel 3/37) bt Thiruvarur 39 in 18.2 overs (Vageeshwaran Maheshwaran 4/3, Vishal 4/12); Villupuram 129 in 46.1 overs (C Akash 3/19, VM Vinith 3 /36) lost to Thoothukudi 130/6 in 38.4 overs (M Rakshan 62)

Venue: Ariyalur (Group ‘G’): Tirupur 52 in 35 overs (RR Rohan 3/4, BJ Mohan Ram 3/13) lost to Salem 53/3 in 15.2 overs; Cuddalore 150 in 49.5 overs (AM Darnesh 53) bt Karur 90 in 30.1 overs (R Bhavanesh 3/25, G Akash 3/18, S Priyadharshan 3/9)

Venue: Tiruvannamalai (Group ‘H’): Ranipet 278 in 45.3 overs (VS Kousik 122, M Naveen 43, K Venilan 4/44) bt Kallakurichi 82 in 47.1 overs (S Saiyam 6/17); Madurai 126/9 in 50 overs (GD Sachin Balaji 3/21) tied with Chengalpattu 126 in 48.5 overs (R Rishi 61, V Deekshidhan 3/10)