Saishiva, Bhuvan remain unbeaten in MRF National Racing Challenge

CHENNAI: Teenagers Saishiva Sankaran from Pune and Visakhapatnam’s Bhuvan Bonu displayed impressive pace to win the MRF Formula 2000 and Formula 1600 races, respectively, in the second round of the MRF Indian National Racing Challenge 4W – 2026 which commenced at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.
For 18-year-old Saishiva, it was his fourth consecutive win of the season while Bhuvan, just 16, notched his third straight victory, including the double in the first round last month.
Earlier, Nellore Viswas Vijayaraj continued his unbeaten run this season by leading a podium sweep for DTS Racing in the Formula LGB 1300 Open class that boasted a grid of 24 cars. In the Junior section, Sri Lankan schoolboy Kaveen Diyyan Rajapaksa (Momentum Motorsports) also extended his winning streak with a controlled drive.
The Formula LGB 1300 race witnessed plenty of action with a lot of jostling for track positions in the initial stages. The race was halted following a collision involving several cars before being restarted. With just two laps to complete the race, Vijayaraj nursed his car which had a damper issue to the finish line, ahead of team-mates Leon Jaden Samuel from Tirunelveli and Thrissur’s Diljith TS.
Results: MRF F2000 (Race-1, 8 laps): Saishiva Sankaran (Pune) (12:52.987); Ishaan Madesh (Bengaluru) (12:53.390); Krishay Gutte (Mumbai) (13:02.171); MRF F1600 (Race-1, 8 laps): Bhuvan Bonu (Visakhapatnam) (14:02.774); Tanmay Kothari (Bengaluru) (14:05.299); Gyan S (Chennai) (14:07.075); Formula LGB 1300 (Race-1, 2 laps) Open: Viswas Vijayaraj (Nellore, DTS Racing) (03:54.047); Liron Jaden Samuels (Tirunelveli, DTS Racing) (03:55.174); Diljit TS (Thrissur, DTS Racing) (03:55.260)