Saishiva, Bhuvan remain unbeaten in MRF National Racing Challenge

For 18-year-old Saishiva, it was his fourth consecutive win of the season while Bhuvan, just 16, notched his third straight victory, including the double in the first round last month.

Earlier, Nellore Viswas Vijayaraj continued his unbeaten run this season by leading a podium sweep for DTS Racing in the Formula LGB 1300 Open class that boasted a grid of 24 cars. In the Junior section, Sri Lankan schoolboy Kaveen Diyyan Rajapaksa (Momentum Motorsports) also extended his winning streak with a controlled drive.