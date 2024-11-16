Sainz to get first Williams outing in Abu Dhabi test

MONACO: Carlos Sainz has been given permission from Ferrari to drive for Williams in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi next month.

The Spaniard will race for Williams from 2025 onwards alongside Alex Albon, following Ferrari’s signing of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes that was announced at the start of this year. Although under contract until the end of 2024, Sainz has been allowed to begin work with Williams in the one-day test that follows the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, driving this year’s FW46.

“This early opportunity will allow both Carlos and Williams to begin building their relationship,” Williams said in a statement. “The test session will provide a valuable chance for Carlos to begin integrating into his new team environment, and he will drive the FW46 for the first time.”

Sainz is one of four current drivers who are moving teams in the off-season, with Esteban Ocon joining Haas and Nico Hulkenberg switching to Stake Sauber alongside Hamilton’s move.

Four rookies have also been confirmed as joining the grid full-time in the form of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman, Jack Doohan and Gabriel Bortoleto. All four are expected to run in Abu Dhabi, where teams can run one car for drivers who have started no more than two Grand Prix, and one car for Pirelli tire testing purposes.

Earlier on Friday, Williams also shut down any notion that it was at risk of not having two cars ready for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with a spokesperson telling RACER it would be “business as usual” next weekend following a major effort from the team and suppliers to overcome the damage sustained in Brazil.