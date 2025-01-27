Sailing Nationals: Tamil Nadu finishes with 3 golds, Nethra wins ILCA-6 event

CHENNAI: Four sailors from the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association made the state proud by winning three gold medals at the Sailing National Championships held in Chowpatty, Mumbai, earlier this week.

Two-time Olympian Nethra Kumanan won gold in the One Person Dinghy - ILCA-6 (Women) class. Ishwarya Ganesh secured gold with nine penalty points after 11 races in the iQFoil (Women) event.

National-level champion and youngest sailor to represent India at Asian Games, Chitresh Tatha clinched the gold medal in the Formula Kite Class with 6 penalty points from seven total races. The sailors faced medium to high wind conditions of 10-15 knots during the first two days and encountered low wind and patchy conditions over the next three days.

Other Tamil Nadu sailors included MK Lepakshi, who finished fifth in the ILCA-6 event, and Sachin Ganesh, who placed sixth in the iQFoil (Men’s) event.