Sailing is like playing chess with high heart rate: Nethra Kumanan

Nethra’s bronze finish in Aichi-Nagoya wouldn’t have been possible without her experiences at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics. While Tokyo launched her at the world level and gave her a reality check of the sport’s demands at the highest level, Paris was more about showcasing her skills.

"I think the first Olympics, all the hype was around qualifying and going for the first time,” she recalls her first Olympic experience. “It was so overwhelming, and I underperformed. When we went to Paris, it was a lot better; I had a lot of good races."

Unlike other sports, qualification to the final in itself is quite demanding in sailing. The athletes have to go through ten races, out of which only the best ten will progress to the medal race on the final day. As Nethra realised in Marseille, one bad day could pull down your average score significantly.

“One day, it was quite windy in Marseille, and we had a lot of races that brought down my average quite a lot, but I really enjoyed the tough experience. My parents were there, and a third Olympics will definitely be more about performing, and how I can push myself further.”