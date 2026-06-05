Sai Sudharsan to bat at No. 3, India to prepare four spinners for Sri Lanka tour: Gambhir

Gambhir also stated that the team will prepare four spinners for the tour of Sri Lanka in August.

India will take on Afghanistan in a one-off Test starting here on Saturday which is not a part of the current World Test Championship cycle, in which the home side is currently placed sixth.

"Sai Sudharsan has not got a fair chance. He played mostly in England and I believe he needs to get a fair chance," Gambhir told the reporters here.

"We can (only) pick 11 (players) and Sai isn't in bad form. He scored 700 runs in IPL. If we judge Sai on basis of 4-5 games we will never be able to build something," he added.