Sai Sudharsan, Pradosh in India A squad for Emerging Asia Cup

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu youngsters B Sai Sudharsan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul were picked in the India A squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to be hosted in Colombo from July 13 to 23.

B Sai Sudharsan, now a regular in the Tamil Nadu senior set-up, is in the form of his life, having racked up runs in the Indian Premier League (for Gujarat Titans) and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (for Lyca Kovai Kings). Pradosh showed what he is capable of in the last domestic season and led Tamil Nadu once in the Ranji Trophy.

The Emerging Asia Cup will be played between eight nations and will be hosted in the 50-over format. India, which will be led by Yash Dhull, is placed in Group B along with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A.

The top-two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final stage.

SQUAD: B Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rajvardhan Hangargekar. STAND-BYS: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel and Mohit Redkar