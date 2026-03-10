SAI, Odisha Sports department to organise 3-day 'Fit India Carnival' in Puri

The three-day event aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among people under the Fit India Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Preparations for the carnival were reviewed at a meeting held at the regional office of the SAI in Kolkata under the chairmanship of Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the preparations and discussed plans to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. According to officials, the carnival will see participation from youth, women, senior citizens, volunteers from the National Cadet Corps and the National Service Scheme, members of self-help groups and people from various communities across the state.