Sai Kishore to lead TN in Ranji opener

    R Sai Kishore as captain and wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan as his deputy ahead of its opening Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Coimbatore from October 11 to 14.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Oct 2024 5:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-10-01 17:00:42.0  )
    CHENNAI: The State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association named R Sai Kishore as captain and wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan as his deputy ahead of its opening Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Coimbatore from October 11 to 14.

    Squad: R Sai Kishore (captain), N Jagadeesan (vice-captain), B Indrajith, B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S Mohamed Ali, C Andre Siddarth, S Ajith Ram, S Lokeshwar, S Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, R Sonu Yadav, M Siddharth

    R Sai KishoreTNCARanji Trophy
    DTNEXT Bureau

