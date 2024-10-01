Sai Kishore to lead TN in Ranji opener

CHENNAI: The State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association named R Sai Kishore as captain and wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan as his deputy ahead of its opening Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra in Coimbatore from October 11 to 14.

Squad: R Sai Kishore (captain), N Jagadeesan (vice-captain), B Indrajith, B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S Mohamed Ali, C Andre Siddarth, S Ajith Ram, S Lokeshwar, S Lakshay Jain, Sandeep Warrier, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, R Sonu Yadav, M Siddharth