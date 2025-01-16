Begin typing your search...
Sai Kishore to lead TN against Chandigarh
TN currently occupies second place with 19 points from five games with two wins and three draws in the eight-team Group ‘D’
CHENNAI: R Sai Kishore will lead Tamil Nadu against Chandigarh in next week’s Ranji Trophy match at Salem beginning on January 23. Wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan will be his deputy. TN currently occupies second place with 19 points from five games with two wins and three draws in the eight-team Group ‘D’. The top two teams advance to quarterfinals. Chandigarh is at the top of the group.
TN squad: R Sai Kishore (captain), N Jagadeesan (vice captain), Vijay Shankar, B Indrajith, S Mohamed Ali, C Andre Siddarth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S Ajith Ram, S Lakshay Jain, S Lokeshwar (wk), Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, Trilok Nag
