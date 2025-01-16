Sai Kishore to lead TN against Chandigarh

CHENNAI: R Sai Kishore will lead Tamil Nadu against Chandigarh in next week’s Ranji Trophy match at Salem beginning on January 23. Wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan will be his deputy. TN currently occupies second place with 19 points from five games with two wins and three draws in the eight-team Group ‘D’. The top two teams advance to quarterfinals. Chandigarh is at the top of the group.

TN squad: R Sai Kishore (captain), N Jagadeesan (vice captain), Vijay Shankar, B Indrajith, S Mohamed Ali, C Andre Siddarth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S Ajith Ram, S Lakshay Jain, S Lokeshwar (wk), Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, M Siddharth, Trilok Nag