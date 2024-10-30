Begin typing your search...

    Sai Kishore to lead TN against Assam

    Sai Kishore missed the two previous matches against Delhi and Chhattisgarh as he was away with the India Emerging Asia Cup T20 squad in Oman.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 Oct 2024 9:31 PM IST
    R Sai Kishore

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will be bolstered by the return of seasoned left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore as captain for its Ranji Trophy match against Assam beginning on November 6 in Guwahati. Sai Kishore missed the two previous matches against Delhi and Chhattisgarh as he was away with the India Emerging Asia Cup T20 squad in Oman.

    Squad: R Sai Kishore (captain), N Jagadeesan (vice captain), Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, C Andre Siddarth, S Ajith Ram, S Lokeshwar, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, R Sonu Yadav, M Siddharth, S Mohamed Ali, S Lakshay Jain, CV Achyuth, RD Pranav Ragavendra

    DTNEXT Bureau

