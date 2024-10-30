Sai Kishore to lead TN against Assam

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will be bolstered by the return of seasoned left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore as captain for its Ranji Trophy match against Assam beginning on November 6 in Guwahati. Sai Kishore missed the two previous matches against Delhi and Chhattisgarh as he was away with the India Emerging Asia Cup T20 squad in Oman.

Squad: R Sai Kishore (captain), N Jagadeesan (vice captain), Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, M Shahrukh Khan, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, C Andre Siddarth, S Ajith Ram, S Lokeshwar, Gurjapneet Singh, M Mohammed, R Sonu Yadav, M Siddharth, S Mohamed Ali, S Lakshay Jain, CV Achyuth, RD Pranav Ragavendra