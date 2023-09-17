Sai Kishore stars in Vijay CC’s win

CHENNAI: India Cements-Vijay CC captain R Sai Kishore took five for 21 to bowl his team to a thumping 10-wicket win over India Pistons in the third round of the VAP Trophy here on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, India Pistons was dismissed for 75 in 31.3 overs, with leg-spinner CV Varun taking two for 13. In reply, Vijay reached the target in 12.3 overs with N Jagadeesan unbeaten on 48. This is Vijay’s third win on the trot.

BRIEF SCORES: GROUP – A: Sea Hawks 229/7 in 50 overs (S Abishiek 48, R Rajan 45, V Subramania Siva 42 not out) lost to MRF – Globe Trotters 146/4 in 30 overs (A Badrinath 77 not out). Result: Trotters won by 19 runs (VJD Method). Points: GT 4 (8); Sea Hawks 0 (2); AG’s Office 163 in 44.3 overs (G Gogul 43, MS Sanjay 4/50, Siddarth S Ahhuja 3/19) lost to Sanmar – Alwarpet 127/2 in 28 overs (M Mithul Raj 69 not out). Result: Alwarpet won by 62 runs (VJD Method). Points: Alwarpet 4 (8); AG 0 (2); India Pistons 75 in 31.3 overs (R Sai Kishore 5/21) lost to India Cements – Vijay 79 for no loss in 12.3 overs (N Jagadeesan 48 not out). Vijay 4 (12); IP 0 (4). GROUP – B : Take Solutions – MRC ‘A’ 316/9 in 50 overs (K Mukunth 89, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 48, B Anirudh Sitaram 84, Rohan Raju 4/66, N Kabilan 3/59) lost to Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 174/1 in 32 overs (R Vimal Khumar 72 not out, Dhruv Shorey 60). Result: Rovers won by 8 runs VJD Method in a rain curtailed match. Points: Rovers 4 (8); MRC ‘A’ 0 (8); India Cements – Grand Slam 170/8 in 50 overs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 53) bt Kalpathi Investments – Young Stars 88 in 22.2 overs (J Subramanyan 3/28). Grand Slam 4 (4); Young Stars 0 (8); Nelson 316/9 in 50 overs (T Saran 83, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 56, Maan K Bafna 43, W Antony Dhas 47, Joy Gupta 3/56) bt India Cements – UFCC (T Nagar) 232 in 46.3 overs (Rahul Ayyappan Harish 40, SJ Arun Kumar 41, M Abhinav 66, W Antony Dhas 4/50). Nelson 4 (4); UFCC 0 (4)