Sai Kishore, Siddharth named skippers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Senior Selection Committee of the TNCA has selected the TNCA President’s XI and TNCA XI Teams which will participate in the ongoing Take Sports - All India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament. R Sai Kishore has been named captain of the TNCA XI with Pradosh Ranjan Paul as his deputy. Another left-arm spinner M Siddharth will lead TNCA President’s XI. The President’s XI will take on Indian Railways and Gujarat in Salem, while TNCA XI will face Haryana and Mumbai in Coimbatore.

The Squads: TNCA President’s XI: M Siddharth (captain), R Vimal Khumar (vice captain), S Radhakrishnan, A Badrinath, S Mohamed Ali, C Andre Siddarth, KTA Madhava Prasad (wk), S Rithik Easwaran (wk), M Mohammed, P Vignesh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Gurjapneet Singh, TD Lokesh Raj, G Kishoor, J Hemchudeshan

TNCA XI: R Sai Kishore (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (vice captain), RS Mokit Hariharan, G Ajitesh, B Indrajith, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, S Lokeshwar (wk), SR Athish (wk), R Sonu Yadav, P Vidyuth, S Lakshay Jain, S Ajith Ram, G Govinth, CV Achyuth, H Trilok Nag, V Yudheeswaran