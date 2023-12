Sai Kishore named Tamil Nadu Ranji captain

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State senior selection committee has appointed R Sai Kishore as captain for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy season beginning on January 5.

Tamil Nadu has been placed in Group C alongside Gujarat, Karnataka, Railways, Punjab, Tripura, Goa, and Chandigarh.

TN will open its campaign against Gujarat in Valsad followed by a visit to Agartala to take on Tripura on January 12.

Tamil Nadu’s first home match will be against Railways in Coimbatore on January 19. Pradosh Ranjan Paul will be Sai Kishore’s deputy.

TN SQUAD: R Sai Kishore (captain), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (vice-captain), MS Washington Sundar, B Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, B Indrajith, Vijay Shankar, S Lokeshwar, S Ajith Ram, B Sachin, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, R Vimal Khumar, H Trilok Nag. Note: Kuldeep Rampal Sen will be added to the team as a 16th player if he is available