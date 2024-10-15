Sai Kishore named in India A squad ahead of Emerging Asia Cup T20 tournament

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s star spinner Sai Kishore was named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.

The BCCI selection committee on Monday, announced the squad for the tournament which is set to be played from October 18-27 in Muscat, Oman.

Sai Kishore, who is currently leading the Tamil Nadu squad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season where he led the team to a convincing innings and 70 runs triumph against Saurashtra in the season-opener.

He will join the India A team which is set to play its first match against Pakistan A on October 19 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

India A are placed in Group B with Oman, Pakistan A and UAE while Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka A form Group A.

Tilak Varma will lead the side along with vice-captain Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat (WK), Sai Kishore, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Anshul Kamboj, Aquib Khan, Rasik Salam.