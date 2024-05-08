Sadagopan, Easwar star in Thiruvallur CC win

CHENNAI: Standard CC held its nerve to earn a four-wicket win over Seshadhri MCC in the first division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

In a low-scoring match, Seshadhri MCC was restricted to 91 with P Saravanan taking four wickets for 22 runs. In reply, Standard CC reached its target in 27 overs with R Vivek remaining unbeaten on 38. Left-arm spinner G Shailender’s spell of five for 44 went in vain. In another match, right-arm medium pacer M Bharath’s five for 31 helped SRIHER RC beat Korattur CC by five wickets. After bowling out Korattur for 173, SRIHER reached its target in 39 overs with S Sriccharan scoring 51.

Elsewhere, riding on an unbeaten 102 from K Sadagopan, Thiruvallur CC defeated Aththis CC by eight wickets. Thiruvallur’s D Easwar took five for 44 to limit Aththis to 155.

Brief scores: I Division: Seshadhri MCC 91 in 31.3 overs (K Vignesh 26, P Saravanan 4/22) lost to Standard CC 92/6 in 27 overs (R Vivek 38*, G Shailender 5/44); Korattur CC 173 in 44.3 overs (B Akshai 72, MV Tony Maria Jones 45, M Bharath 5/31, S Sai Bharath 3/36) lost to SRIHER RC 174/5 in 39 overs (S Sriccharan 51, M Mani Bharathi 42, S Rishi Silora 25*); Aththis CC 155 in 44.2 overs (S Vinodh 34, S Balasubramanian 35, D Easwar 5/44, P V Prajesh Rajan 3/44, K Bharath Kumar (Wk- 6 victims 3ct & 2 st) lost to Thiruvallur CC 158/2 in 30.5 overs (K Sadagopan 102*)

II Division: Universal CC 178/8 in 30 overs (R Senthil Kumar 53, S Rajesh Kumar 39, L Karthikeyan 5/36) lost to Pattabiram CA 180/6 in 24 overs (M Vinith Kumar 42, V Ayyappan 32, PT Rama Rao 25)

III Division: Parthasarathy MCC 162/7 in 30 overs (S Judian Benhur 57, RS Lalith 26, V Arjun 55, R Sabharinath 3/32) bt Sundar CC 125/9 in 30 overs (K Sudhakar 32, S Judian Benhur 4/13)