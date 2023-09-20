Sachin’s unbeaten 99 steers Vijay CC to semifinals

CHENNAI: The fourth round of the 18th VAP Trophy was held on Tuesday with Vijay CC qualifying for the semifinals defeating Sanmar-Alwarpet.

The toss was won by Sanmar opting to bat first, it registered 208 runs in 48.4 overs with Mithul Raj scoring 69 runs. Vijay played a ambitious knock for Indian Cements and thus they won the match by four wickets.

AG’s Office 177 in 46.2 overs (GV Vignesh 54, S Sanjay Shrinivas 42, RS Mokit Hariharan 4/42) lost to MRF Globe-Trotters 178/3 in 37.4 overs (A Badrinath 80, RS Mokit Hariharan 79, Vignesh Kannan 3/39); Sea Hawks drew with India Pistons (Match called off due to overnight rain); Sanmar Alwarpet 208 in 48.4 overs (M Mithul Raj 69, P Nirmal Kumar 54, CV Varun 4/40) lost to India Cements-Vijay 211/6 in 49.2 overs (B Sachin 99, MS Sanjay 3/29) Vijay CC qualified for semifinals; Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 249/6 in 49 overs (B Aparajith 85, B Indrajith 61, P Jaswanth 43*, GS Samuel Raj 3/35) bt. India Cements-UFCC (T Nagar) 155 in 38.2 overs (M Abhinav 56, N Kabilan 3/41); India Cements - Grand Slam 220/8 in 50 overs (S Lokeshwar 74, Nidhish S Rajagopal 64, W Antony Dhas 3/40) lost to Nelson 221/6 in 47.3 overs (GH Vihari 74, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 43, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/38); Take Solutions-MRC ‘A’ 285/7 in 50 overs (K Mukunth 78, M Affan Khader 79, R Sanjay Yadav 47) bt. Kalpathi Investments - Young Stars 257 in 47.5 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 43, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 56, J Ajay Chetan 50, VP Diran 4/59)