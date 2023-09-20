Begin typing your search...
Sachin’s unbeaten 99 steers Vijay CC to semifinals
The toss was won by Sanmar opting to bat first, it registered 208 runs in 48.4 overs with Mithul Raj scoring 69 runs
CHENNAI: The fourth round of the 18th VAP Trophy was held on Tuesday with Vijay CC qualifying for the semifinals defeating Sanmar-Alwarpet.
The toss was won by Sanmar opting to bat first, it registered 208 runs in 48.4 overs with Mithul Raj scoring 69 runs. Vijay played a ambitious knock for Indian Cements and thus they won the match by four wickets.Brief Scores: AG’s Office 177 in 46.2 overs (GV Vignesh 54, S Sanjay Shrinivas 42, RS Mokit Hariharan 4/42) lost to MRF Globe-Trotters 178/3 in 37.4 overs (A Badrinath 80, RS Mokit Hariharan 79, Vignesh Kannan 3/39); Sea Hawks drew with India Pistons (Match called off due to overnight rain); Sanmar Alwarpet 208 in 48.4 overs (M Mithul Raj 69, P Nirmal Kumar 54, CV Varun 4/40) lost to India Cements-Vijay 211/6 in 49.2 overs (B Sachin 99, MS Sanjay 3/29) Vijay CC qualified for semifinals; Sanmar-Jolly Rovers 249/6 in 49 overs (B Aparajith 85, B Indrajith 61, P Jaswanth 43*, GS Samuel Raj 3/35) bt. India Cements-UFCC (T Nagar) 155 in 38.2 overs (M Abhinav 56, N Kabilan 3/41); India Cements - Grand Slam 220/8 in 50 overs (S Lokeshwar 74, Nidhish S Rajagopal 64, W Antony Dhas 3/40) lost to Nelson 221/6 in 47.3 overs (GH Vihari 74, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 43, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/38); Take Solutions-MRC ‘A’ 285/7 in 50 overs (K Mukunth 78, M Affan Khader 79, R Sanjay Yadav 47) bt. Kalpathi Investments - Young Stars 257 in 47.5 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 43, Naushad Shafi Shaikh 56, J Ajay Chetan 50, VP Diran 4/59)
Next Story