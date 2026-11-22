CHENNAI: For the second game in a row, B Sachin’s bat did the talking as the left-hander’s 41-ball 83 propelled Tamil Nadu to a massive 99-run win in the Group B clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
After a campaign-ending loss to Punjab, Tamil Nadu made a couple of changes to the setup, bringing in Tushar Raheja and Athisayaraj Davidson and dropping Narayan Jagadeesan and Silambarasan to the bench. Amit Sathvik and B Sachin put on a sizzling show for the first wicket, with an 86-run partnership where Sathvik was the aggressor, smashing 53 off 28 balls.
Sathvik’s dismissal, however, did not slow down Sachin or Tamil Nadu as he accelerated in fine fashion after getting to his half-century off 28 balls. The left-hander combined well with Andre Siddarth, who played second fiddle as Sachin ran Bihar’s bowling unit ragged.
Over the next 13 balls after his half-century, the 23-year-old smashed 33 runs, as Tamil Nadu threatened to breach the 150-run mark. “I just wanted to play with intent. I always focus on how I can stick to my process and what I can do better. So, I feel like that has been paying off as a reward over the last two games,” Sachin told DT Next after the game.
However, Shahrukh Khan (8 off 4) and Rajkumar (4 off 3) couldn’t maintain that momentum as the innings slowed down briefly. But Rithik Easwaran’s timing and Raheja’s late surge propelled Tamil Nadu to 238/6.
“Compared to the last game, it was better today. We, as a team, are trying to improve on every aspect of the game, as individuals and as a team. We are trying to improve on how to tackle the middle-overs phase and how to score runs in the death overs.”
“Initially, the powerplay start was actually good in all the matches. When coming to the middle overs, it was not quite good. So we are just trying to improve and we are thinking about that as a team."
With the ball, it was a near-complete performance for Sai Kishore’s men, with Gurjapneet Singh striking the very first ball. Davidson struck early too, sending Bipin Saurabh back to the hut. Once Kishore took the ball in his hand, it was a one-way traffic for Tamil Nadu as the left-arm spinner finished with stellar figures of 3/16.
Fellow left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth too had a night to remember as the new Rajasthan Royals recruit picked up a three-wicket haul with handy contributions from Rajkumar (2/29) in a 99-run win for a struggling outfit.