After a campaign-ending loss to Punjab, Tamil Nadu made a couple of changes to the setup, bringing in Tushar Raheja and Athisayaraj Davidson and dropping Narayan Jagadeesan and Silambarasan to the bench. Amit Sathvik and B Sachin put on a sizzling show for the first wicket, with an 86-run partnership where Sathvik was the aggressor, smashing 53 off 28 balls.

Sathvik’s dismissal, however, did not slow down Sachin or Tamil Nadu as he accelerated in fine fashion after getting to his half-century off 28 balls. The left-hander combined well with Andre Siddarth, who played second fiddle as Sachin ran Bihar’s bowling unit ragged.

Over the next 13 balls after his half-century, the 23-year-old smashed 33 runs, as Tamil Nadu threatened to breach the 150-run mark. “I just wanted to play with intent. I always focus on how I can stick to my process and what I can do better. So, I feel like that has been paying off as a reward over the last two games,” Sachin told DT Next after the game.

However, Shahrukh Khan (8 off 4) and Rajkumar (4 off 3) couldn’t maintain that momentum as the innings slowed down briefly. But Rithik Easwaran’s timing and Raheja’s late surge propelled Tamil Nadu to 238/6.