Sachin's 77 and clinical bowling display help Vida Kovai Kings seal the win

Brothers Poiyamozhi and Udaya Kumar struck in tandem, claiming three wickets apiece.

Deepan Lingesh led the bowling effort with three crucial wickets in his opening spell, putting the Salem Spartans batting line-up under sustained pressure. M Siddharth made an immediate impact by dismissing Sunny Sandhu, further strengthening Kovai Kings grip on the contest. With five wickets down inside the first eight overs, the Kovai Kings bowlers maintained the upper hand through precise execution.

Reflecting on the win, Captain Shahrukh Khan said: We're a very process-oriented team and that's what we focus on going into games. The preparation was done well before the tournament. The boys were fully ready before it began and we just tried to keep things simple. Fortunately, things went our way.