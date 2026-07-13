Sachin’s 245 helps Sea Hawks chase down 557

CHENNAI: Sachin B’s extraordinary 245 off 351 balls helped the Sea Hawks break a first-division record, gunning down a record target of 557 in an extraordinary clash here on Monday. It was only possible with support from N Jagadeesan (115), S Lokeshwar’s first century at this level (129) and Mokit Hariharan’s quick-fire 50 which came off just 36 balls, with five fours and two sixes.
Sachin was a commonality through a larger part of the run chase, forming a 217-run partnership with Jagadeesan first before forging 238 runs with Lokeshwar for the second wicket, as the runs came in a quick manner.
In Vijay CC's clash against Young stars, its skipper Baba Aparajith brought up his 11,000th run in first-division cricket, with the tally now at 11012 runs. Vijay CC's Tushar Raheja, breakthrough star from TNPL 2025, also scored a big ton, scoring 145.
Brief Scores: Nelson SC 555 drew with Sea Hawks 557/2 in 127.4 overs (Sachin 245, Lokeshwar 129no, Jagadeesan 125), Sea Hawks 5 (23) ; Nelson 1 (18)
Singam Puli 175 & 266 in 111.3 overs (Ram Arvindh 60) drew with Grand Slam 96 & 94/1 (Aditya Venkatesh 53no), Singam Puli 5 (13) ; Grand Slam 1 (19)
Young Stars 445 drew with Vijay 439/8 in 114 overs (Tushar Raheja 145; Om Nitin 101), Vijay 2 (29) ; Young Stars 2 (17)
Pristine 155 & 204/8 in 101 overs (Mahadevan 74; Ganesh Moorthi 4/54) drew with SKM CC 299, SKM 5 (14) ; Pristine 1 (10)
Globe Trotters 453/8 decl. bt Swaraj 164 in 75.2 overs & 113 in 49.4 overs (Guru Raghavendran 3/25, Ajith Ram 3/27), Trotters 6 (10) ; Swaraj 0 (13)