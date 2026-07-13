Sachin’s 245 helps Sea Hawks chase down 557

Sachin was a commonality through a larger part of the run chase, forming a 217-run partnership with Jagadeesan first before forging 238 runs with Lokeshwar for the second wicket, as the runs came in a quick manner.

In Vijay CC's clash against Young stars, its skipper Baba Aparajith brought up his 11,000th run in first-division cricket, with the tally now at 11012 runs. Vijay CC's Tushar Raheja, breakthrough star from TNPL 2025, also scored a big ton, scoring 145.