Sachin Tendulkar to be recognized as 'National Icon' by the ECI

NEW DELHI: India's iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is set to be recognized as the National Icon of the Election Commission of India. An event will take place at the Rang Bhawan Auditorium, New Delhi on Wedneday, August 23 to recognize the Bharat Ratna awardee as the national icon of the Election Commission.

Sachin represented India in 200 Tests, the most by any player. He scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries to his name, with the best score of 248*.

The maestro has played 463 ODIs, scoring 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 86.23. He scored 49 centuries and 96 fifties in the format, with the best score of 200*.

He is the first-ever player to score an ODI double hundred. He is the highest run-scorer ever across both formats. Tendulkar also scored 10 runs in one T20I he played. In 664 matches, he scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52 and a strike rate of over 67, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties.

He is the leading run-scorer in international cricket history. He is also the only player to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket. During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.