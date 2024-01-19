Sachin makes return to cricket field during 'One World One Family' Cup match in B'luru

BENGALURU: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar returned to the cricket field once again after playing his last international back in 2013, featuring in the One World One Family Cup match held at Bengaluru on Thursday.

Indian stars like Yuvraj Singh, Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Yusuf Pathan, and Sri Lankan stars like Ajantha Mendis, Mutthiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas were among the players who featured in the match.

The 'One World' side was led by Tendulkar while Yuvraj captained the 'One Family' side.

In the match, Sachin scored 27 in 16 balls with three fours and a six. He was eventually dismissed by Sri Lankan spin wizard Muralitharan. Tendulkar also took a wicket in the match, which saw 'One World' prevail by four wickets.

'One Family' put up 180/6 on the board, with Darren Maddy, a former England batter (51), Yusuf (38) and Yuvraj (23) being among the top batters.

Harbhajan Singh picked up 2/30 for 'One World' During the chase in this T20 game, former South African all-rounder Alviro Petersen (74), former Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga (29) and Tendulkar (27) scored the bulk of the runs. Chaminda Vaas, the former Sri Lankan pace great, took 3/46 but his effort was in vain as 'One World' chased down the target with a ball to go.

Team One World Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga, Alviro Petersen, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Ashok Dinda, Ajanta Mendis, Harbhajan Singh, Monty Panesar, RP Singh, Danny Morrison.

Team One Family Squad: Yuvraj Singh (captain), Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Kaif, Darren Maddy, Alok Kapali, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Yusuf Pathan, Jason Krejza, Muttiah Muralitharan, Makhaya Ntini, Chaminda Vaas, Venkatesh Prasad