Sachin leads Kovai Kings to 116-run win to end Dindigul leg on high

DINDIGUL: Vida Kovai Kings produced a dominant all-round performance to register a commanding 116-run victory over Trichy Grand Cholas on Saturday in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026.
Vida Kovai Kings began with intent, as Radhakrishnan took the attack to the Trichy bowlers with a quick 24 off 12 balls before Easwaran brought an end to the opener’s cameo.
With the top order back in the pavilion, Sachin B and captain Shahrukh Khan were entrusted with the task of stabilising the Kovai innings. However, the pressure intensified when Shahrukh was run out off a free hit, a costly dismissal that left Kovai further exposed and gave Trichy another opportunity to strengthen their hold on the contest.
With wickets disrupting the flow of the innings, Sachin B took charge of the Kovai recovery, anchoring the innings with a composed half-century. His knock provided the stability Vida Kovai Kings needed to rebuild after a turbulent middle phase.
Sachin then found a capable ally in Madhava Prasad, with the pair adding a valuable 75-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Their stand injected fresh momentum into the Kovai innings and put the side in a position to finish strongly.
Madhava Prasad provided the late-innings impetus for Vida Kovai Kings, shifting gears in the closing overs to ensure a strong finish. His aggressive strokeplay propelled Kovai to a competitive 201, giving Trichy Grand Cholas a challenging target to chase.
Vida Kovai Kings came out firing with the ball, making four early breakthroughs inside the first seven overs to put Trichy Grand Cholas firmly on the back foot in the chase of 202.
Vida Kovai Kings signed off their Dindigul leg on a high, securing a convincing victory over Trichy Grand Cholas in a must-win contest. The result gave Kovai a crucial boost as they head into the second leg of the TNPL Season 10.
Brief scores: Trichy Grand Cholas 85 all out in 16.1 overs (K Rajkumar 32, K Easwaran 2/41, Athisayaraj Davidson 1/33) lost to Vida Kovai Kings 201/6 in 20 overs (Sachin B 77, Madhava Prasad 38no, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 3/10, Deeban Lingesh 3/24) by 116 runs