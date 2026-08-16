Sachin leads Kovai Kings to 116-run win to end Dindigul leg on high

Vida Kovai Kings began with intent, as Radhakrishnan took the attack to the Trichy bowlers with a quick 24 off 12 balls before Easwaran brought an end to the opener’s cameo.

With the top order back in the pavilion, Sachin B and captain Shahrukh Khan were entrusted with the task of stabilising the Kovai innings. However, the pressure intensified when Shahrukh was run out off a free hit, a costly dismissal that left Kovai further exposed and gave Trichy another opportunity to strengthen their hold on the contest.

With wickets disrupting the flow of the innings, Sachin B took charge of the Kovai recovery, anchoring the innings with a composed half-century. His knock provided the stability Vida Kovai Kings needed to rebuild after a turbulent middle phase.

Sachin then found a capable ally in Madhava Prasad, with the pair adding a valuable 75-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Their stand injected fresh momentum into the Kovai innings and put the side in a position to finish strongly.

Madhava Prasad provided the late-innings impetus for Vida Kovai Kings, shifting gears in the closing overs to ensure a strong finish. His aggressive strokeplay propelled Kovai to a competitive 201, giving Trichy Grand Cholas a challenging target to chase.