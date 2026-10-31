Sachin earns SMAT call-up, Sai Kishore named TN’s skipper

Most likely, the successful pairing of Amith Sathvik and Tushar Raheja are set to open the batting with 23-year-old B Sachin earning himself a breakthrough after a stellar Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season with Kovai Kings, where he ended with 428 runs across ten matches.

Sunny Sandhu and Rajkumar are the two pace-bowling all-round options for the state, in a largely unchanged batting unit. Rithik Easwaran is most likely to be the back-up wicketkeeper, with Jagadeesan expected to don the gloves. Shahrukh Khan finds his place in the setup as a finisher after finding his feet towards the back end of the recently-concluded TNPL season.