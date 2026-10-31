Sachin earns SMAT call-up, Sai Kishore named TN’s skipper

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) have appointed Sai Kishore as the new captain for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), as he replaces Varun Chakaravarthy who led the team last time around.
Most likely, the successful pairing of Amith Sathvik and Tushar Raheja are set to open the batting with 23-year-old B Sachin earning himself a breakthrough after a stellar Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season with Kovai Kings, where he ended with 428 runs across ten matches.
Sunny Sandhu and Rajkumar are the two pace-bowling all-round options for the state, in a largely unchanged batting unit. Rithik Easwaran is most likely to be the back-up wicketkeeper, with Jagadeesan expected to don the gloves. Shahrukh Khan finds his place in the setup as a finisher after finding his feet towards the back end of the recently-concluded TNPL season.
Most likely, the successful pairing of Amith Sathvik and Tushar Raheja are set to open the batting with 23-year-old B Sachin earning himself a breakthrough after a stellar Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season with Kovai Kings, where he ended with 428 runs across ten matches.
Sunny Sandhu and Rajkumar are the two pace-bowling all-round options for the state, in a largely unchanged batting unit. Rithik Easwaran is most likely to be the back-up wicketkeeper, with Jagadeesan expected to don the gloves. Shahrukh Khan finds his place in the setup as a finisher after finding his feet towards the back end of the recently-concluded TNPL season.
TN’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Squad: Sai Kishore (captain), Tushar Raheja, Amith Sathvik VP, Jagadeesan N, Sachin B, Andre Siddarth C, Rithik Easwaran S, Shahrukh Khan M, Sunny Sandhu, Rajkumar R, Natarajan T, Gurjapneet Singh, Kishoor G, Siddharth M, Varun CV, Athisayaraj Davidson
Reserves: Mukhilesh U, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Mohan Prasath S, Silambarasan R