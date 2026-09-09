Sable, Kujur, Jyothi in action at Indian Athletics Series finale ahead of Asian Games

The invitational one-day event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is the culmination of the 15-leg Indian Athletics Series, which was introduced by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) this April. The national federation has made the finale lucrative by introducing a total prize fund of Rs 65 lakh. The winner in each of the 30 events will pocket Rs one lakh.

The second place finishers will receive Rs 50,000 each while the athletes who ended at third, fourth, fifth and sixth will get Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively. Except for a few athletes such as long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, high jumper Sarvesh Kushare and triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, all the athletes from the 77-member Indian team for the Asian Games in Japan beginning September 19 will be competing on Thursday.

Sreeshankar, who won a silver in the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and has also crossed the 8m mark in every competition he took part this season, is already in Japan, training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The remaining athletes will leave for Japan on Saturday and reach the University of Tsukuba the next day for a short acclimatisation camp.

They will reach Aichi-Nagoya on September 21, two days before the start of the athletics events at the Asian Games. This is not the first time that the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is giving prize money to the winners. During the 2009 season, the AFI had given out prize money to the top-three finishers in the three Indian Grand Prix series, with the winners handed Rs 15,000 each, amounting to an aggregate of Rs 15 lakh prize purse.