Sabharinath bowls Sundar CC to victory

CHENNAI: Fifteen-year-old left-arm spinner R Sabharinath’s match-winning spell of five for 44 helped Sundar CC earn a eight-run win over Stag CC in the third division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Batting first, Sundar CC scored 153 for nine with K Sudhakar top-scoring with 43. In reply, Stag CC was restricted to 145 with teen wonder Sabharinath hogging the limelight. He received good support from Sudhakar who took three for 36.

P Natarajan

Elsewhere, medium pacer M Ravi Teja’s five for 12 enabled Wheels India RC to earn a 71-run win over Ebenezer CA in the second division. Set to chase 149, Ebenezer was bundled out for 77 with Ravi Teja getting good support from C Sathya Kumar who picked up three for 16.



BRIEF SCORES: I Division: Fine Star CA 263 in 44.2 overs (A Vignesh 57, YT Harish Tutu 68, Akash Sumra 38, P Shijit Chandran 51, R Sathish Kumar 4/59, SL Lawrence Nova 3/49) bt Ambattur CC 125 in 26.3 overs (G Loga Suriya 29, Akash Sumra 3/22, P Arjun Thapa 4/9)

II Division: Wheels India RC 148 in 28.5 overs (K Padmanaban 42, J Sathish 27, Dennis Michael Joseph 32, B Venkatesh 3/40, S Mahesh 4/33) bt Ebenezer CA 77 in 19 overs (S Yugesh 26, M Ravi Teja 5/12, C Sathya Kumar 3/16); Universal CC 111 in 25.3 overs (S Sathish 34, A Vignesh 35, R Aravind Krishna 4/35, V Harsshith 4/13) lost to IEC RC 112/5 in 28.1 overs (B Ilayamurugan 36, Sanjai Solairaja 30*)

III Division: Sundar CC 153/9 in 30 overs (K Sudhakar 43) bt Stag CC 145 in 29.4 overs (VH Jaeswan 36, M Vignesh 35, K Sudhakar 3/36, R Sabharinath 5/44); Thiruthani CC 153 in 29.2 overs (B Vimal Raj 73, Ponnivalavan Natarajan 6/47) lost to WABCO India RC 154/7 in 29 overs (M Rakshan 37, M Dinesh Kumar 33*, R Arul Pandiyan 4/44)