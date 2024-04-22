Sabharinath bowls Sundar CC to victory
CHENNAI: Fifteen-year-old left-arm spinner R Sabharinath’s match-winning spell of five for 44 helped Sundar CC earn a eight-run win over Stag CC in the third division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.
Batting first, Sundar CC scored 153 for nine with K Sudhakar top-scoring with 43. In reply, Stag CC was restricted to 145 with teen wonder Sabharinath hogging the limelight. He received good support from Sudhakar who took three for 36.
Elsewhere, medium pacer M Ravi Teja’s five for 12 enabled Wheels India RC to earn a 71-run win over Ebenezer CA in the second division. Set to chase 149, Ebenezer was bundled out for 77 with Ravi Teja getting good support from C Sathya Kumar who picked up three for 16.
BRIEF SCORES: I Division: Fine Star CA 263 in 44.2 overs (A Vignesh 57, YT Harish Tutu 68, Akash Sumra 38, P Shijit Chandran 51, R Sathish Kumar 4/59, SL Lawrence Nova 3/49) bt Ambattur CC 125 in 26.3 overs (G Loga Suriya 29, Akash Sumra 3/22, P Arjun Thapa 4/9)
II Division: Wheels India RC 148 in 28.5 overs (K Padmanaban 42, J Sathish 27, Dennis Michael Joseph 32, B Venkatesh 3/40, S Mahesh 4/33) bt Ebenezer CA 77 in 19 overs (S Yugesh 26, M Ravi Teja 5/12, C Sathya Kumar 3/16); Universal CC 111 in 25.3 overs (S Sathish 34, A Vignesh 35, R Aravind Krishna 4/35, V Harsshith 4/13) lost to IEC RC 112/5 in 28.1 overs (B Ilayamurugan 36, Sanjai Solairaja 30*)
III Division: Sundar CC 153/9 in 30 overs (K Sudhakar 43) bt Stag CC 145 in 29.4 overs (VH Jaeswan 36, M Vignesh 35, K Sudhakar 3/36, R Sabharinath 5/44); Thiruthani CC 153 in 29.2 overs (B Vimal Raj 73, Ponnivalavan Natarajan 6/47) lost to WABCO India RC 154/7 in 29 overs (M Rakshan 37, M Dinesh Kumar 33*, R Arul Pandiyan 4/44)