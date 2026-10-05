Sabalenka knocked out of China Open in straight sets by Bartunkova, Djokovic outlasts Zverev

In the men’s draw, Novak Djokovic maintained his perfect record at the tournament with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over U.S. Open champion Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

The No. 34-ranked Bartunkova defeated the four-time Grand Slam champion 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour and a half leaving the tournament without its two top seeds in the first week.

Newly crowned world No. 1 Elena Rybakina was ousted from the tournament on Saturday and will now be joined by Sabalenka in exiting WTA-1000 event in Beijing early.

Sabalenka, who was denied a three-peat at the U.S. Open last month by Rybakina, squandered five break points in the first set as her historic struggles in Beijing continued. The 28-year-old Belorussian has never progressed past the quarterfinals at the event.